Volavola to return in remaining PNC clashes

Flying Fijians pivot Ben Volavola is expected to return in next week’s Pacific Nations Cup clash against Samoa.

Volavola was withdrawn from yesterday’s match day squad against Tonga and replaced by Vilimoni Botitu.

Coach Simon Raiwalui confirmed he had injured his quad during the week and could not recover on time.

“It is only a minor strain, and he will be back in contention for either the next game or following game.”

Meanwhile, Volavola’s exit allowed youngster Caleb Muntz to play the full 80 minutes in his first game for Fiji.

Journalist | news@fijilive.com
