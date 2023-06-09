Vonolagi commends team for fightback

Tailevu Naitasiri Head Coach Tagi Vonolagi has commended his players for a committed fight to the final whistle to deny Nadi a win in the Digicel Fiji FACT opener today.

After trailing 1-0 at the break, Vonolagi applauded his warriors for being able to turn the deficit deep in injury time to level 1-1.

“It was a never say die attitude from the boys and I commend them for that.”

Vonolagi said while they were pressed into their own half, their defensive effort won the day.

“Our defence won big, and we will look to work on that as well as build more on our attack.”

Tailevu Naitasiri take on neighbours Rewa tomorrow at the HFC Bank Stadium at 3pm.