Vosarogo is new Attorney General: Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says his appointment of Filimoni Vosarogo as Fiji’s new Attorney-General, will remain despite mounting opposition to Vosarogo’s appointment.

Rabuka also says he is aware of a letter written to him from the Fiji Law Society and is willing to take the matter to Court.

He also says he will wait on the decision of the Court to adjudicate the matter.

Last Friday, the Prime Minister announced, in a Facebook post, the reshuffle of four senior cabinet ministers.

According to senior members of government, no consultations or prior notice was given to the four affected by the change.

Newly-appointed Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources, Siromi Turaga, said despite meeting with the Prime Minister twice last week, Rabuka did not inform him about the reshuffle and was left in the dark.

However, Turaga defended the actions of the Prime Minister and said that it was the Prime Minister’s prerogative to appoint whomever he decides to that Office.

Similarly, former Permanent Secretary to the Office of the Prime Minister Joji Kotobalavu said that the Prime Minister as the Head of Government has full and sole authority under section 92 (3) of the 2013 Constitution to appoint Ministers and to assign their portfolio responsibilities.

Kotobalavu said this power includes reshuffling ministerial portfolio responsibilities from time to time.

Kotobalavu said the Prime Minister also has full and sole authority under section 92 (4) to appoint a Minister to serve as acting PM when the PM is absent from duty or from Fiji

He said that a decision by the PM as Head of Government, or a decision by Cabinet, on any matter cannot be challenged in the High Court by judicial review.

“This is because of the constitutional convention .that requires the three branches of government, that is Parliament, the Executive Government and the Courts, are to perform and carry out their respective responsibilities on the principle of mutual respect and understanding.”

“So, based on this constitutional convention derived from the separation of powers, the Courts will regard decisions by the PM and by Cabinet as non-justiciable.”

The former senior Government Official said that from his own experience serving as a Permanent Secretary in the PM’s Office: “I know that one of the considerations that motivates the PM in reshuffling Ministers is to strengthen the efficacy of Cabinet as a team in carrying out its very important role in governing the country.