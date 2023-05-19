Vosarogo urges officers to maintain integrity

Acting Minister for Home Affairs and Immigration, Filimoni Vosarogo today urged 185 newly graduated Police officers from Fiji, Tuvalu and Nauru to maintain integrity and remain selfless in their line of duty.

While speaking to Batch Number 65 graduates during the pass out parade at the Fiji Police Academy in Nasova, Suva, Vosarago said the event is a testament of the perseverance and the persistence of these offices mastered and endured for the past four months to be where they are today as a noble policing profession.

“I watched the discipline training, heard the shout of command and now you have submitted yourselves as subordinates, to those who are responsible for training you.”

“I urge you all offices to keep it that way. Following a lawful audience is your life now. The uniform you’re now wearing wills great power and authority and with authority comes great responsibility. I urge you to never, ever forget that.”

Vosarogo reminded the officers that they are in a profession that contributes immensely to the communities of their countries and ensures safety and security of Fiji, Tuvalu and Nauru and all its citizens and all their visitors.

“Your character will be tested by how you handle the power that your uniform gives you. A profession that calls on those who have chosen to wear the police uniform must be ethically strong. They must be selfless and they must conduct themselves with integrity and hold a very high moral standing in all aspects of their lives.”

“The pass-out parade today is also significant on the notion of Blue Pacific, whereby Police Forces from around the Pacific get together in Nasova for their basic recruit training. This is demonstrated and witnessed on the parade ground today of our Pacific partnership where Police Officers from Nauru and Tuvalu Police Force joined Fiji Police Force in completing the four months basic recruit training.”

“A platform such as this fosters regional cooperation in ensuring sustainability at the recruit training where the elements of our Pacific Partnership is nurtured early in your Police career.”

He highlighted that much has changed since those early days and restoration of the pride in uniform respectability because it is earned and responsibility to the nation and our people must now be your priority.

“We speak often of the sacrifices made by men and women in the force but do not give credit where credit is due. The graduates here are able to pass out today because of the sacrifice you have all made to the parents, spouses, family and friends present here today.”

“You have displayed great fortitude by putting on an impressive rate witnessed by your families and loved ones whom I have no doubt. I’m extremely proud of your achievements. Whether you are serving in Fiji to value or have no room, people expect nothing less than police services who are incorruptible, honest, honorable and can be trusted to uphold the law.”