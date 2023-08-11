Voss served with full disclosures

Former Fiji Link Chief Executive Officer Shaenaz Voss appeared in the Nausori Magistrates Court this week and was served with full disclosures.

Voss is charged with one count of failure to comply with the requirements of the Operator’s Airline Security Programme.

It is alleged that on 8th October 2018, at Nausori Airport in the Central Division being the Chief Executive Officer of Fiji Link, Voss failed to comply with the requirements of the Fiji Link Operations Airline Security program on board domestic flight FJ 32.

Voss had earlier pleaded not guilty to her charge.

She surrendered after a departure order was lifted for her to travel to London and was ordered to deposit a fine of $5,000 which has now been reimbursed.

The matter will be called again for a pre-trial conference on the 19 September.