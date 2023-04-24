Voss to front court over airline security breach

Fiji Link chief executive Shaenaz Begum Voss will front the Magistrates Court in Nausori for failing to comply with the requirements of operator’s airline security programme.

Voss, 63, was arrested on Saturday from the Nadi International Airport in relation to a case of unlawful carriage of firearms on board a flight from Nausori to Labasa Airport on 8 October 2018.

Chief of Intelligence, Investigations and Prosecutions, ACP Sakeo Raikaci said Voss was interviewed under caution on 22/04/23 through Video Recorded Interview (VRI) and kept in Police Custody for the continuation of her interview yesterday.

He said she was further kept in custody for the completion of her interview this morning.

“After consultation with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution, she was charged with one count of Failure to Comply with the Requirements of the Operator’s Airline Security Programme which is contrary to Section 37 of the Civil Aviation (Security) Act 1994 and Regulation 20(2) of the Civil Aviation (Security) Regulation 1994.”

“Ms Voss was out of the country when investigation was initiated until recently when she arrived on Friday, 21/04/23.”

“I want to again reassure members of the public that there won’t be any influence from senior police officers as well as political masters in the process of investigating cases of National interest.”

“All investigations will be conducted thoroughly and fairly.”

“Therefore we once again plead for patience and understanding as there are processes and procedures that have to be followed and complied with accordingly,” ACP Raikaci added.