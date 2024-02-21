Vuidreketi is Fiji’s Ambassador designate to the US

His Excellency, the President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere today commissioned former Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) member Ratu Ilisoni Vuidreketi as Fiji’s new Ambassador designate to the United States.

Ambassador Vuidreketi has over 20 years’ senior management experience in Fiji and across the region, in the areas trade, tourism, finance, investment and SME development.

He was the chief executive of the South Pacific Tourism Organisation led the planning, implementation and monitoring of sustainable tourism development and marketing programmes for the 16 member Pacific Island Countries’, as approved by the Board of Directors and Council of Tourism Ministers of Member Countries.

He also served as Adviser to rural village projects, Youth, Women, school committees, NGOs, and other Community groups.

This includes providing technical advice and support in writing Constitutions, Strategic Plans, Business Plans and Proposals to donor agencies and governments.