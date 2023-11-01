Wednesday, November 1, 2023
Vulikijapani to remain with Hull FC in 2024

Hull FC has confirmed that Fiji Bati winger Mitieli Vulikijapani will remain with the Black & Whites during the 2024 Betfred Super League season.

Vulikijapani signed for another year with Hull FC, having scored eight tries in 24 appearances since joining the club in 2021 giving Tony Smith another strong outside-back option.

Hull FC in a statement said proving himself to be a strong ball-runner and tough tackler, the British Army Gunner, who serves with the 47 Regiment Royal Artillery, has been granted permission to extend his time with the club by a further year.

“I’m so grateful for the opportunity to continue playing for the club, which has always been really supportive of me ever since I arrived,” Vulikijapani said.

With the army at heart, the powerful outside back was originally scouted representing the army in rugby union, and he switched codes again in 2022 to proudly represent the Army in the Babcock Trophy victory over the Royal Navy at Twickenham.

Despite his 2023 campaign being curtailed by an ACL injury at Easter, Vulikijapani is now well on his way to recovery and is expected to return to full fitness in the coming months ahead of his return to action in 2024.

“Personally, I just can’t wait to be back on the field with the boys because it’s been a frustrating year with not a lot of game time due to my injury.”

“I’m working really hard on my return and I hope to come back even better than I was before my injury.”

“Pre-season is not long away now and I’ve got my mind set on having a really good campaign and going strong into the 2024 season.”

