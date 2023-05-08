Vulivuli in, Leewai takes up Fiji FA role

Former national midfielder Thomas Vulivuli has stepped in to guide Labasa for the remainder of the season.

Team President Rayaz Khan confirmed to FijiLive that Vulivuli has replaced seasoned coach Johen Leewai, who has taken up the role of development officer at the Fiji Football Association Academy in Labasa.

Vulivuli guided the Babasiga Lions to a 3-0 victory over Nadroga at Subrail Park on Saturday and Khan said he comes with huge football experience and knowledge.

Vulivuli played for Labasa from 2005 to 2007 before he made a move to Melbourne based- Oakleigh Cannons in Australia in 2015.

In 2018, Vulivuli returned to Fiji to lead Dreketi in the Vodafone Premier League and Fiji FACT.

He has also represented Savusavu, Rewa, Suva and Navua on the domestic scene.