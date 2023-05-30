Vunivalu amongst best Australian performers

Fiji-born Queensland Reds winger Suliasi Vunivalu was among the best Australian performers in Round 14 of Super Rugby Pacific although the Queensland Reds fell in the last minute against the Highlanders on Saturday.

Vunivalu is slowly starting to find form at the right time of the year, report rugby.com.au.

The Wallaby got his way over the line with a nice team try that saw the winger glide through the defence untouched.

Vunivalu also broke several tackles in a solid night for the league convert.

Meanwhile the Reds will take on the Fijian Drua in Round 15 at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on Saturday.

Round 14 standouts: Matt Gibbon, Dave Porecki, Sam Talakai, Matt Philip, Tom Hooper, Josh Kemeny, Brad Wilkin, Harry Wilson, Ryan Louwrens, Carter Gordon, Dylan Pietsch, James O’Connor, Sam Spink, Suliasi Vunivalu, Jock Campbell.