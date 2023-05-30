Tuesday, May 30, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Vunivalu amongst best Australian performers

Fiji-born Queensland Reds winger Suliasi Vunivalu was among the best Australian performers in Round 14 of Super Rugby Pacific although the Queensland Reds fell in the last minute against the Highlanders on Saturday.

Vunivalu is slowly starting to find form at the right time of the year, report rugby.com.au.

The Wallaby got his way over the line with a nice team try that saw the winger glide through the defence untouched.

Vunivalu also broke several tackles in a solid night for the league convert.

Meanwhile the Reds will take on the Fijian Drua in Round 15 at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on Saturday.

Round 14 standouts: Matt Gibbon, Dave Porecki, Sam Talakai, Matt Philip, Tom Hooper, Josh Kemeny, Brad Wilkin, Harry Wilson, Ryan Louwrens, Carter Gordon, Dylan Pietsch, James O’Connor, Sam Spink, Suliasi Vunivalu, Jock Campbell.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

State of some villages is worrying:...

Minister of i-Taukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu says the poor state of s...
News

Removal of CCTV from PRB flats conc...

The Ministry of Housing and Local Government is concerned with the ...
News

Sukuna Park to reopen in October

One of Suva city's historic sites, Ratu Sukuna Park is expected to ...
Sports

Tennis Fiji receives $15k boost

Tennis Fiji today received a $15,000 boost for the Fiji Open 2023 a...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

State of some villages is worryi...

News
Minister o...

Removal of CCTV from PRB flats c...

News
The Minist...

Sukuna Park to reopen in October...

News
One of Suv...

Tennis Fiji receives $15k boost

Sports
Tennis Fij...

Kaltak in A-League Team of the S...

Football
Vanuatu in...

Soromon, Saniel to boost Vanuatu...

Football
Suva’s OFC...

Popular News

Paris Hilton mourns loss of dog

Entertainment
Paris Hilt...

Nareki scores in Reds fight back...

Rugby
A try from...

Labasa women off to OFC Champion...

Football
The Labasa...

Woman dies after alleged assault...

News
A 39-year-...

A call on the world to protect i...

News
Deputy Pri...

Dancer relishes performing on Ba...

News
22-year-ol...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

State of some villages is worrying: Vasu