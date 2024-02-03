Vunivalu, Uru to start for Reds

Fiji-born winger Suliasi Vunivalu and lock Seru Uru will start for the Queensland Reds in their opening trial of 2024 against the Western Force at the Ballymore Stadium today.

Flying Fijians prop Peni Ravai and former Fiji U20 rep Alex Hodgman have been named in the reserves.

The Reds have named all six of their players that featured at the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

Tate McDermott and Liam Wright will co-captain the side, with Wright joined by Fraser McReight and Harry Wilson in the back row.

McDermott, meanwhile, will partner Lawson Creighton in the halves, whilst Harry McLaughlin-Phillips will see time in the position as Tom Lynagh remains on the sidelines with a back injury.

Cormac Daly starts at lock along with Uru, with Wallabies Matt Faessler and Zane Nonggorr in the front row.

Jordan Petaia returns to fullback after spending the international season at outside centre.

James O’Connor (hamstring), Angus Blyth (knee), Massimo De Lutiis (hamstring) and Connor Anderson (ankle) were not considered for selection because of injury.

As for the Force, Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, who has links to Fiji starts at scrumhalf and Taqele Naiyaravoro is in the reserves.

Ben Donaldson will start in his first game for the club.

It pushes Max Burey to fullback, with Harry Potter and Chase Tiatia on the wings.

New additions Tom Franklin and Will Harris will start in the forward pack, with Atu Moli set to come off the bench.

Nic White (shoulder) remains on the sidelines, allowing Issak Fines-Leleiwasa to start.

Reds (1-15): Sef Fa’agase, Matt Faessler, Zane Nonggorr, Seru Uru, Cormac Daly, Liam Wright (co-c), Fraser McReight, Harry Wilson, Tate McDermott (co-c), Lawson Creighton, Floyd Aubrey, Hunter Paisami, Josh Flook, Suliasi Vunivalu, Jordan Petaia.

Replacements: George Blake, Alex Hodgman, Peni Ravai, Connor Vest, Taine Roiri, Kalani Thomas, Isaac Henry, Mac Grealy, Bagiuo Johnson-Tiumalu, Joe Brial, John Bryant, Harry McLaughlin-Phillips, Moli Sooaemalagi, Charlie Brosnan, Louis Werchon, Tim Ryan, Willem Johnstone, Frankie Goldsbrough, Jarrod Homan, Jock Campbell.

Force (1-15): Marley Pearce, Tom Horton, Santiago Medrano, Thomas Franklin, Jeremy Williams, Michael Wells, Tim Anstee, Will Harris, Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, Ben Donaldson, Chase Tiatia, Hamish Stewart, Sam Spink, Harry Potter, Max Burey.

Replacements: Feleti Kaitu’u, Charlie Hancock, Tiaan Tauakipulu, Lopeti Faifua, Ollie Callan, Ian Prior, Reesjan Pasitoa, Taqele Naiyaravoro, Hamish Moore, Atu Moli, Reginald Churchward, Jhy Legg, Titi Nofogatotoa, Henry Robertson, Bayley Kuenzle, George Poolman, Henry O’Donnell, Ronan Leahy.