WAF customer and strat planning forum roll out

The Water Authority of Fiji (WAF), 2023 Annual Customer Forum and Water Sector 2050 Strategy consultation will be held in Nadi, Suva and Labasa.

In a statement released by WAF, the CEO Dr. Amit Chanan says that “the events were imperative as it gave everyone a platform to be engaged by WAF and vice versa.”

Dr Chanan said that the forum sets out an open and honest conversation with our valued customers.

He highlighted that the level of investments and projects that will be needed in the next 30 years to improve water security and sanitation issues.

“The water tariff is currently $0.15 per 1,000 liters of clean drinking water.”

Also, Fantasha Lockington, the CEO Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association at the Nadi forum remarks that “While I believe WAF is on the right track for stakeholder consultation and feedback to formulate their future plans.”

The Chairman of the Tailevu Provincial Council Rusiate Tudravu said the Forum held at Suva allowed him for better insight and understand the WAF operations.

The Q&A session has allowed the participants to ask questions and customers made remarks to WAF’s new 2023-2025 Customer Charter.

The final session will be held today in Labasa.