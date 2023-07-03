WAF intends to do more with increased funding

Water Authority of Fiji Board chair Savenaca Seniloli says the 2023-24 National Budget is a positive step in the right direction for the Authority and its efforts to improve water supply and wastewater infrastructure in the country.

Seniloli in a statement said it will allow the team to continue its good work in improving water and sanitation service delivery.

He said it is encouraging to see the Government is focussing on the water sector through the provision of robust water infrastructure to citizens.

Seniloli said it is good to see that many of WAF’s projects aimed at improving water and wastewater services to Fijians have received funding allocation.

“These projects already under construction, including the Rewa River Water Supply Scheme, have secured allocation in the budget for its completion, ensuring that this ambitious project will be completed this financial year, improving supply security for people living in Lami-Suva-Nausori corridor.”

“WAF Board and the Executive are completely aware of the fact that with increased funding comes with increased accountability to deliver. The team is focused on ensuring that our program of water infrastructure projects will be delivered on time to improve service delivery to Fijians.”

$250.8 million has been allocated to the Water Authority of Fiji – an increase of $60 million compared to the past budget.

$118.1 million is allocated for operating expenditures, while $132.7 million is allocated for Capital investment to improve and expand the nation’s water distribution network and wastewater management systems.

$53.9 million is allocated to improve water sources and implement new disaster resilient Infrastructure, including water treatment facilities with a focus on reducing leakages, $6.4 million to improve wastewater operations, and $4.8 million allocated for WAF’s asset management.

The Water Authority of Fiji’s service footprint covers some 772,000 Fijians nationwide, with 154,383 water and 33,190 active wastewater connections.