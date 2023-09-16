Wainiqolo ready and eager to face Koroibete

Flying Fijians winger Jiuta Wainiqolo is looking forward to fronting up against Wallabies flyer and idol Marika Koroibete for the the first time when the two sides meet at the Rugby World Cup in France on Monday.

The 24-year-old Toulon speedster who replaces Salesitino Ravutaumada on the right wing says he is excited to face off some of his idols especially Koroibete.

“This will be my first time to play against Australia and Marika Koroibete and Mark Nawaqanitawase, all those star players and I’m looking forward to it,” Wainiqolo said.

“I’m a big fan of Marika Koroibete, and I’m going up against him on Sunday.

“He’s a very good player and I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

Wainiqolo said he was emotional when told he would get a run on against the Wallabies and looks forward to his first Rugby World Cup match.

“I’m very happy, very excited, looking forward to this game against Australia.”

“It’s one of the biggest tournaments in rugby so I’m looking forward to represent my country and play alongside with my brothers.”

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians will face the Wallabies at 3.45am (Fiji Time).