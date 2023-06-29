Wakeham aims to start winning games

Explosive Fiji Bati halfback Brandon Wakeham is looking to help the Wests Tigers win their remaining NRL matches of the season.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Wakeham said he will make improvements in his game and step up in her performance against the North Queensland Cowboys in Round 18 on Saturday.

“I’ve got to start winning games, being at Number 7, I’ve got to play good so probably all up to the way I play, to be honest that’s my goal moving forward to the year.”

“I’ve gotta play good footy instead of putting someone in there who is not performing, which I found out after playing a few NRL matches at the start of the year and got dropped back to the NSW club.”

“I just try to focus on what I’m doing every day and just trying to get better every day and weekly. I am confident that I have the ability to push some wings together and start performing.”

“Still need to be more vocal and me being dominant in the opening half, I need to step up when everyone gets tired in the game.”

The Tigers vs Cowboys match kick-starts at 7.30pm at Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsville.