Wakeham to feature for Blacktown Workers

Australia-born Fiji Bati star Brandon Wakeham has found a new club for 2024 in the shape of Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles, the feeder club of NRL side Manly Sea Eagles who play in the New South Wales Cup.

The 24-year-old half-back has 40 NRL appearances to his name between 2019 and 2023 for Canterbury Bulldogs and Wests Tigers.

Wakeham has 10 caps for Fiji Bati and also played in the delayed 2021 World Cup.

Blacktown Workers general manager of football Todd Darvall in a statement said the leadership qualities of Wakeham will be ‘invaluable’ to the team.

Darvall said: “When the opportunity came up to sign a quality half like Brandon, we didn’t hesitate to grab him.

“He will be a key asset in leading our Blacktown team around the field this season. His knowledge and leadership qualities will be invaluable.”