Friday, September 8, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Wales face judgment time against Fiji forwards

Photo courtesy of Welsh Rugby Union.

Wales forwards coach Jonathan Humphreys says their set-piece faces “judgment time” against Fiji in the World Cup opener in Bordeaux on Monday.

The scrum and lineout struggled during the three warm-up matches but Humphreys insists Wales will be ready.

“We have been working for 16 weeks towards a goal, which is this game,” Humphreys told BBC Sport.

“We’ve tried lots of combinations and different things, but we are well aware this is the judgement time for us.”

Humphreys has outlined what he wants his forwards to represent.

“We want them to be relentless, that’s what we have trained to be and accurate in terms of everything you do on and off the field.”

“We don’t shout a lot about what’s going on. We’re pretty confident in our ability and what we can achieve. It’s about going out there and doing it, that’s the point we’re at right now.”

“We’re in a good spot; the boys have worked incredibly hard to be here.”

“Even with all the warm-up games, it has always been in our minds of the coaching staff about where we need to get to.

“Everybody is a bit on edge but in a good way. It’s been a long time getting here.”

Humphreys admits Fiji have changed the narrative surrounding the set-piece after improving an area that previously has been considered a weakness.

“I think Fiji have performed really well.”

“They have had five or six warm-up games. The set-piece is strength of theirs at the moment.”

“We are aware of what’s coming, we know hopefully what they are about, and we have prepared for it.”

Humphreys witnessed Fiji first-hand after watching them defeat England at Twickenham in their final World Cup warm-up match.

“I was really impressed with Fiji,” said Humphreys.

“They went behind early, came back at them, and they’ve got some incredibly powerful runners who are tough to stop.”

“Physically they’re in incredible shape and they’re going to be a tough challenge for us.”

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Suva vs Nadi shifted to Pacific Har...

The Digicel Fiji Premier League Round 17 encounter between Suva and...
Football

Young guns raring to go against Suv...

In-form Nadi goalkeeper Ratu Halstead says their young brigade is r...
News

17k doses to boost immunization pro...

The US Government today handed over 17,280 doses of the Pfizer Vari...
Rugby

Mobil renews sponsorship with Fiji ...

The Fiji Rugby Football Union Trust Board (FRFUTB) today announced ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Suva vs Nadi shifted to Pacific ...

Football
The Digice...

Young guns raring to go against ...

Football
In-form Na...

17k doses to boost immunization ...

News
The US Gov...

Mobil renews sponsorship with Fi...

Rugby
The Fiji R...

Accident lands Police officers i...

News
Two Police...

Bati pair in Team of the Week

NRL
Two Fiji B...

Popular News

Parents charged with manslaughte...

News
The Office...

Fijiana 15s head to Japan

Rugby
The Fijian...

Blues hammer Suva, open up lead

Sports
Lautoka th...

We had set the aim to beat PNG, ...

Football
Fiji Coach...

Case to Answer in Bainimarama, Q...

News
The Magist...

Mobil renews sponsorship with Fi...

Rugby
The Fiji R...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Suva vs Nadi shifted to Pacific Harbour