Wales hammer Wallabies to seal quarters spot

Wales became the first team to reach the 2023 World Cup quarterfinals after thumping Australia 40-6 in Lyon today.

Gareth Anscombe kicked 23 points and tries from Gareth Davies, Nick Tompkins and Jac Morgan sealed a last-eight place with a game remaining in Pool C against Georgia.

Australia managed just two penalties from Ben Donaldson.

With the loss, the Wallabies are on the brink of becoming the first Australia team to suffer pool stage elimination.

Today’s result beats their previous record win against Australia, a 28-3 triumph in 1975.

A victory over Georgia on 7 October in Nantes will officially ensure Wales finish as group winners but only two match points will be required.

That would set up a probable quarter-final against Argentina, Japan or Samoa in Marseille the following weekend, with England clear favourites to win Pool D.