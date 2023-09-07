Thursday, September 7, 2023
Wales reach ‘dark’ places for Fiji clash

Wales Head Coach Warren Gatland says they have hit dark limits in their conditioning to make sure they edge the Flying Fijians in their Rugby World Cup opener.

With Fiji entering the tournament with a better form and record, the Welsh have worked hard on their fitness.

“The boys went to a few dark places in the camps in Switzerland and Turkey,” Gatland said.

But Gatland added time would tell if those ‘dark’ sessions have been enough.

“If we go to a dark place in our conditioning, hopefully that means they (Fiji) are in a darker pace [with more ball-in-play time].”

“We have been working incredibly hard as a group.”

“They’ve got some big men and there’s no doubt we would like to move them around as much as possible.”

“There are different ways of doing that, whether with ball in hand or the kicking strategy.”

“Fiji have had five warm-up games so they are definitely rugby fit,” he said.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
