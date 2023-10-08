Wales top Pool C with bonus point win

Wales completed a clean sweep of World Cup pool matches with a 43-19 bonus-point victory over Georgia today.

Louis Rees-Zammit scored a hat-trick as Warren Gatland’s side topped Pool C to set up a likely quarter-final meeting with Argentina or Japan.

Tomas Francis, Liam Williams and George North also crossed for Wales.

Georgia threatened a second-half comeback after tries from Merab Sharikadze, Vano Karkadze and Davit Niniashvili.

Wales will learn their last-eight fate tomorrow when Argentina take on Japan in a virtual quarter-final play-off in Nantes.