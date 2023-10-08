Sunday, October 8, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Wales top Pool C with bonus point win

Wales completed a clean sweep of World Cup pool matches with a 43-19 bonus-point victory over Georgia today.

Louis Rees-Zammit scored a hat-trick as Warren Gatland’s side topped Pool C to set up a likely quarter-final meeting with Argentina or Japan.

Tomas Francis, Liam Williams and George North also crossed for Wales.

Georgia threatened a second-half comeback after tries from Merab Sharikadze, Vano Karkadze and Davit Niniashvili.

Wales will learn their last-eight fate tomorrow when Argentina take on Japan in a virtual quarter-final play-off in Nantes.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Faletau ruled out of World Cup with...

Wales number eight Taulupe Faletau has been ruled out of the rest o...
News

QVS marks 70 years of excellence

Dignitaries, alumni, students, and well-wishers gathered at the Que...
News

PM acknowledges contribution of ACS...

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka congratulated the alumni of Adi Cako...
News

Tel Aviv return charter subject to ...

Fiji Airways has been made aware of a serious security situation th...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Faletau ruled out of World Cup w...

Rugby
Wales numb...

QVS marks 70 years of excellence...

News
Dignitarie...

PM acknowledges contribution of ...

News
Prime Mini...

Tel Aviv return charter subject ...

News
Fiji Airwa...

3 arrested over involvement in M...

News
Three peop...

Don’t use us as a political foot...

News
The bus in...

Popular News

Prop Bell tips Portugal to beat ...

Rugby
Wallabies ...

Five in hospital after Nabua cra...

News
Five peopl...

Westpac Fiji to remain in Fiji

Business
Government...

Portugal fearful of Fiji’s...

Rugby
Portugal c...

$1.6m for oil spill preventative...

News
The Govern...

Fiji makes 6 changes, Derenalagi...

Rugby
Fiji Water...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Faletau ruled out of World Cup with injury