Walesi deal badly brokered, $125m lost: Biman

The Deputy Prime Minister Prof Biman Prasad has revealed that $80 million was spent on the Walesi digital TV platform, which should have cost no more than $30 million to roll out.

Speaking at the Fiji Institute of Chartered Accountants Congress, the Minister for Finance said that the previous Government raided the Telecommunications Development Trust Fund of another $42 million.

Prof Prasad said that this Trust Fund is money collected from levies on telecommunication companies – meant to improve telecommunications to underserved areas in Fiji where additional investment is required.

He said this money was also taken to spend on Walesi and the total cost was a staggering $125 million – four times what we think it should have cost.

The Minister also highlighted the process that was used to force media organisations to pay for Walesi.

“It simply decreed, without notice and without warning, that every Fiji television station would have to use Walesi’s transmitters and pay thousands of dollars per month to do so. These television stations had already invested their own money in their own transmitters. They did not need Walesi’s. But they were forced to turn those transmitters off. Having overspent on Walesi, the Government decided that it would force the television companies to pay for it.”

Prof Prasad said the company has never presented at of its annual reports to Parliament – a company owned by the people of Fiji.

He added that Fijians have no idea about how Walesi was able to spend about four times what it should have spent.

The matter is now being investigated, which is being led by the Minister for Communications Manoa Kamikamica.