Sunday, June 25, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Walesi deal badly brokered, $125m lost: Biman

Minister for Finance, Prof Biman Prasad and Minister for Communications Manoa Kamikamica speak to members of the media, after the People's Coalition Government meeting in Suva.

The Deputy Prime Minister Prof Biman Prasad has revealed that $80 million was spent on the Walesi digital TV platform, which should have cost no more than $30 million to roll out.

Speaking at the Fiji Institute of Chartered Accountants Congress, the Minister for Finance said that the previous Government raided the Telecommunications Development Trust Fund of another $42 million.

Prof Prasad said that this Trust Fund is money collected from levies on telecommunication companies – meant to improve telecommunications to underserved areas in Fiji where additional investment is required.

He said this money was also taken to spend on Walesi and the total cost was a staggering $125 million – four times what we think it should have cost.

The Minister also highlighted the process that was used to force media organisations to pay for Walesi.

“It simply decreed, without notice and without warning, that every Fiji television station would have to use Walesi’s transmitters and pay thousands of dollars per month to do so. These television stations had already invested their own money in their own transmitters. They did not need Walesi’s.  But they were forced to turn those transmitters off. Having overspent on Walesi, the Government decided that it would force the television companies to pay for it.”

Prof Prasad said the company has never presented at of its annual reports to Parliament – a company owned by the people of Fiji.

He added that Fijians have no idea about how Walesi was able to spend about four times what it should have spent.

The matter is now being investigated, which is being led by the Minister for Communications Manoa Kamikamica.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Sports

Tabuya commends Fijian athletes at ...

The Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Lynda Tabu...
News

Bainimarama pleads not guilty in Sy...

Ratu Meli Bainimarama, 36, has pleaded not guilty to 18 counts of d...
NRL

Turuva’s try disallowed in Panther’...

Fiji Bati and Penrith Panthers fullback Sunia Turuva had a try disa...
NRL

Sivo placed on report card in Eels ...

Top Fiji Bati winger Maika Sivo was placed on the report card in hi...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Tabuya commends Fijian athletes ...

Sports
The Minist...

Bainimarama pleads not guilty in...

News
Ratu Meli ...

Turuva’s try disallowed in Panth...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Sivo placed on report card in Ee...

NRL
Top Fiji B...

Man dies in fatal Vatukoula cras...

News
A truck dr...

RKS rebuild is priority in budge...

News
Good news ...

Popular News

Manpower to be increased in RFMF...

News
Cabinet ha...

Singh thanks players for a galla...

Fiji FACT 2023
Rewa Coach...

Kamikamica misses out

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Gavoka to remain SODELPA leader ...

News
The Social...

Adele shares ‘crude’...

Entertainment
Adele, kno...

Budget will lay the foundation f...

News
Deputy Pri...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Sports

Tabuya commends Fijian athletes at Special Olympics