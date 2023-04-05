Walesi funds comes under the microscope

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Communications Manoa Kamikamica says Government has initiated an investigation into the excessive spending into Walesi.

In his Ministerial Statement in Parliament, on the digital television initiative (WALESI), Kamikamica said a total of $125, 571,388.87 has been used to establish and rollout of the satellite digital television platform, Walesi since 2015.

Kamikamica said this investigation will establish how the funds were spent, whether due process was followed in terms of a tender process, the selection of vendors and how procurement was made.

He added that he will report back to Parliament once this audit investigation is carried out.

The Deputy Prime Minister said the Board is in the process of being changed and is working actively with the current Chair, Robert Khan, to ensure a smooth handover and transition.

“The new board will be tasked to finding a way out of the financial mess created by the previous Government, and they will have the full support of the Ministry of Communications.”