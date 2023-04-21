Friday, April 21, 2023
Walesi presents key opportunity for growth

Minister for Communications says investment into Walesi is already too large of an asset to not use now.

Speaking at a panel discussion at the National Economic Summit, Kamikamica said some of us would say why did Government do it – in terms of costs already involved.

Kamikamica said Government now has an asset that we need to understand how we can use it better and whatever happens after that.

“Walesi certainly helps with the development of communication. Like any good communication as we know, we can access good communications as well,” Kamikamica said.

However, at the same time, there is an active investigation looking into the operations and finances of Walesi.

This has been confirmed by the Minister for Finance Prof Biman Prasad, who says the investigation is being led by the Minister for Communications.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
