Walker-Leawere has come a long way: Savea

Hurricanes captain Ardie Savea believes fellow team mate Isaiah Walker-Leawere will cherish playing his 50th Super Rugby Pacific match in Fiji tomorrow.

Savea said Walker-Leawere had come a long way and had earned the Canes jersey he would wear for the half century milestone in Suva tomorrow.

“I was there when he first played and to see him rake his fiftieth match, it’s pretty special to see.”

“When he came in he was just a young boy, and just sat at the back all quiet.”

“Now he is a big leader and driving our game and our lineouts.”

“It is nice to see our Pacific brother stand up and lead in areas in our team.”