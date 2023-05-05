Friday, May 5, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Walker-Leawere has come a long way: Savea

Hurricanes captain Ardie Savea with his team mates at Holiday Inn, Suva.

Hurricanes captain Ardie Savea believes fellow team mate Isaiah Walker-Leawere will cherish playing his 50th Super Rugby Pacific match in Fiji tomorrow.

Savea said Walker-Leawere had come a long way and had earned the Canes jersey he would wear for the half century milestone in Suva tomorrow.

“I was there when he first played and to see him rake his fiftieth match, it’s pretty special to see.”

“When he came in he was just a young boy, and just sat at the back all quiet.”

“Now he is a big leader and driving our game and our lineouts.”

“It is nice to see our Pacific brother stand up and lead in areas in our team.”

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Act review will reflect view of Fij...

Minister for Immigration Pio Tikoduadua says the review of the Immi...
Business

Crowne Plaza enters Fiji’s tourism ...

IHG Hotels & Resorts today announced the introduction of its fl...
Rugby

Fijiana Drua named for Super W fina...

The Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua have named a strong squad to boost...
News

Tikoduadua takes full responsibilit...

Minister for Home Affairs, Pio Tikoduadua is taking full responsibi...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Act review will reflect view of ...

News
Minister f...

Crowne Plaza enters Fiji’s touri...

Business
IHG Hotels...

Fijiana Drua named for Super W f...

Rugby
The Rooste...

Tikoduadua takes full responsibi...

News
Minister f...

Canes will take a cautious appro...

Rugby
Hurricanes...

Laidlaw names experienced NZ 7s ...

Rugby
All Blacks...

Popular News

Fuli names two debutants for Tou...

Rugby
Fijiana 7s...

3 arrested with meth in Nakasi d...

News
Three men ...

Sensational Young ready to face ...

Rugby
Queensland...

We’ve got to be clinical in our ...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Montoya to stay with Warriors ti...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

$905K paid out in micro-business...

Business
The Fiji N...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

Fijian Drua Captain’s Run