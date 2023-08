Flying Fijians Pool C opponents, the Wallabies will travel to France today without an assistant coach with Brad Davies calling it quits.

Appointed by Head Coach Eddie Jones as an attack coach, Davies pulled out ahead of the Rugby World Cup citing personal reasons.

The Wallabies are now currently in seeking a replacement attack coach to guide the side.

The Wallabies will play Fiji in their second game of the RWC at Stade Geoffroy Guichrard in Saint Etienne on Monday September 18 at 3.45pm.