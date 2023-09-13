Wallabies expect a ‘physical test’ against Fiji

Wallabies winger Mark Nawaqanitawase, who shares links to Fiji, says they are expecting a physical and emotional onslaught against the Flying Fijians in their crucial Rugby World Cup pool clash on Monday.

Nawaqanitawase said the Fijians will enter the Saint-Etienne field breathing fire after they fell short 32-26 against Wales in their opening pool game.

“It was a great game to watch right until the last minute. It was very exciting,” Nawaqanitawase told rugby.com.au

“Fiji showed that flair, I think they ran 1000 metres during the game. Credit to Wales, they defended well and managed to get the win.”

Nawaqanitawase highlighted they will need to stiffen their defence against the Pacific Islanders after the Georgians found some gaping holes, particularly in the outside channels.

“I think any team coming up against Fiji is going to have to tighten up a few things.”

“We’ve had that game and we’ve got to fix up a few things and obviously each game we want to improve.”

“We’ll want to tighten up and make sure that we’re connected because they’re going to bring a lot of mystery. They can do anything out of nothing so we’ve just got to make sure we’re connected and ready for a couple of things.”

Australia will take on Fiji at 3.45am (Fiji Time).