Wednesday, September 13, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Wallabies expect a ‘physical test’ against Fiji

Wallabies winger Mark Nawaqanitawase, who shares links to Fiji, says they are expecting a physical and emotional onslaught against the Flying Fijians in their crucial Rugby World Cup pool clash on Monday.

Nawaqanitawase said the Fijians will enter the Saint-Etienne field breathing fire after they fell short 32-26 against Wales in their opening pool game.

“It was a great game to watch right until the last minute. It was very exciting,” Nawaqanitawase told rugby.com.au

“Fiji showed that flair, I think they ran 1000 metres during the game. Credit to Wales, they defended well and managed to get the win.”

Nawaqanitawase highlighted they will need to stiffen their defence against the Pacific Islanders after the Georgians found some gaping holes, particularly in the outside channels.

“It shows how much the Fijians are carrying the ball, so credit to Wales, they defended well and we managed to get the win.”

“I think any team coming up against Fiji is going to have to tighten up a few things.”

“We’ve had that game and we’ve got to fix up a few things and obviously each game we want to improve.”

“We’ll want to tighten up and make sure that we’re connected because they’re going to bring a lot of mystery. They can do anything out of nothing so we’ve just got to make sure we’re connected and ready for a couple of things.”

Australia will take on Fiji at 3.45am (Fiji Time).

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Court allows Sayed-Khaiyum to trave...

The Magistrates Court in Suva has released the passport and tempora...
News

Parliament to debate High Court (Am...

Attorney-General Siromi Turaga says the High Court Act 1875 and the...
News

Koya calls on PM to rescind his dec...

Opposition Member of Parliament, Faiyaz Koya has implored Prime Min...
Football

Districts warned on Local League co...

Fiji Football Association President Rajesh Patel has expressed his ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Court allows Sayed-Khaiyum to tr...

News
The Magist...

Parliament to debate High Court ...

News
Attorney-G...

Koya calls on PM to rescind his ...

News
Opposition...

Districts warned on Local League...

Football
Fiji Footb...

Only Easter weekend for religiou...

Football
Fiji Footb...

GPE to fund National Education S...

News
Minister f...

Popular News

Wong scores as Roosters edge Sha...

NRL
Young Fiji...

Bala hands over evidence to Spea...

News
Opposition...

Fiji adapts well to French weath...

Rugby
The hot we...

Fiji FA hands $9k to WOWS Kids

Football
Fiji Footb...

We’ve prepared well for Fiji, sa...

Sports
Wales Coac...

Fijiana go down to Japan despite...

Rugby
Vodafone F...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Court allows Sayed-Khaiyum to travel overseas