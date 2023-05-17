Wednesday, May 17, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Wallaroos are wary of Fijian flair: Robinson

NSW Waratahs Prop Emily Robinson says the Wallaroos are somewhat aware of the game Fijiana XVs will bring in their Test match on Saturday.

Robinson knows what to expect from Fijiana after being eliminated with the Tahs by the Drua in back-to-back finals series in the Super W.

The front-rower is keeping the focus internally confident  and they are peaking perfectly for a strong performance.

“I just think they’ve had a lot more time together…we’ve all played the Drua this year and we know how they played and assume it’ll be similar to Fijiana,” Robinson told rugby.com.au

“I think we just need to focus on our strengths and what they need to be worried about rather than what we need to be.”

“I think building nicely for a big game on Saturday.”

Wallaroos will kick off their international Test against Fijiana at Allianz Stadium in Sydney.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Four political parties temporarily ...

Acting Registrar of Political Parties, Ana Mataiciwa has suspended ...
Football

Ba eyes ICC qualification

Ba aims to qualify for the 2023 Digicel/ Tebara Halal Meats Muslim ...
NRL

Four Fijians in Women’s Natio...

Four players who share links to Fiji have been named in the 2023 Ha...
Football

Tavua returns to Muslim IDC after 1...

Tavua returns to the 2023 Digicel /Tebara Halal Meats Muslim Inter ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Four political parties temporari...

News
Acting Reg...

Ba eyes ICC qualification

Football
Ba aims to...

Four Fijians in Women’s Na...

NRL
Four playe...

Tavua returns to Muslim IDC afte...

Football
Tavua retu...

Chaudhry responds to personal at...

News
Former Pri...

Prof Prasad will not resign: AG

News
Attorney-G...

Popular News

Fiji 7s crash and burn in Toulou...

Rugby
The Fiji 7...

Fijiana 7s overcome Japan

Rugby
The Fijian...

Bainimarama, Qiliho trial set fo...

News
Former Pri...

New CAAF board members appointed...

News
The Minist...

Watts is new Australian Chargé d...

News
Stuart Wat...

France pulls out as 2025 RLWC ho...

Rugby
France has...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

Solomon Warriors vs Lupe Ole Soaga SC