Wallaroos are wary of Fijian flair: Robinson

NSW Waratahs Prop Emily Robinson says the Wallaroos are somewhat aware of the game Fijiana XVs will bring in their Test match on Saturday.

Robinson knows what to expect from Fijiana after being eliminated with the Tahs by the Drua in back-to-back finals series in the Super W.

The front-rower is keeping the focus internally confident and they are peaking perfectly for a strong performance.

“I just think they’ve had a lot more time together…we’ve all played the Drua this year and we know how they played and assume it’ll be similar to Fijiana,” Robinson told rugby.com.au

“I think we just need to focus on our strengths and what they need to be worried about rather than what we need to be.”

“I think building nicely for a big game on Saturday.”

Wallaroos will kick off their international Test against Fijiana at Allianz Stadium in Sydney.