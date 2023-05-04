Waqa to debut, Derenalagi back for Canes clash

Former Fiji Under 20 lock Etonia Waqa is set to make his debut for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua against the Hurricanes in Round 11 of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific on Saturday.

Waqa is a recent short-term signing for the Drua over the past week, who currently plays for Bay of Plenty in the Bunnings National Provincial Cup in New Zealand.

Head Coach Mick Byrne has made some minor movements in the team with Joseva Tamani shifting to the second row and speedster Taniela Rakuro getting a start on the left wing.

In other news, season captain Meli Derenalagi returns to the match day 23 after three weeks on the sideline due to injury.

Jone Koroiduadua also makes a return to the matchday squad as a replacement tighthead prop.

New recruit Waqa takes his place on the bench covering the second row and is a potential debut and Derenalagi covers for the back row.

Drua will meet the Hurricanes at 2.05 pm at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Drua: Haereiti Hetet, Tevita Ikanivere (c), Samuela Tawake, Isoa Nasilasila, Joseva Tamani, Vilive Miramira, Kitione Salawa, Elia Canakaivata, Frank Lomani, Teti Tela, Taniela Rakuro, Kalaveti Ravouvou, Iosefo Masi, Selestino Ravutaumada, Ilaisa Droasese.

Reserves: Mesulame Dolokoto, Livai Natave, Jone Koroi, Etonia Waqa, Meli Derenalagi, Peni Matawalu, Kemu Valetini, Eroni Sau.