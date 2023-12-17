Sunday, December 17, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Waqanisaravi and Taukeisalili re-sign with Silktails

Kaiviti Silktails 2022 ‘Rising Star’ Award Winner Watisoni Waqanisaravi, and ‘Kaiviti Silktails Sydney Shield Player Of The Year’ Iobe Taukeisalili have re-signed with the club for the 2024 season.

Head Coach Wes Naiqama said he is excited to have the two players return for the new season upon their re-signing.

“Big Sonny, as he is known to us all, spent most of the year with the Sydney Roosters Grand Final Jersey Flegg squad last season and was rewarded with a test jersey, playing for the Fiji Bati in the Pacific Championships.”

“He will continue his player development training with the Roosters in Sydney and as a club we have high hopes for Sonny to be pushing for a NSW Cup spot this upcoming season.”

“For Iobe, he will also continue his training with the Roosters in Sydney under the watchful eye of their club Physio since his season-ending shoulder surgery.”

“We will continue to stay in contact with the Roosters on his progress and are hopeful to have Iobe back with us after he gets some trials under his belt in the new year.”

Waqanisaravi and Taukeisalili have a Player Partner in the Sydney Roosters.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Police FC wins National Club Champi...

Ba's Police FC claimed the 2023 Digicel National Club Championship ...
Rugby

Silktails trio sign with Sydney Roo...

Kaiviti Silktails 2022 ‘Tabu Soro’ Medal Winner and Player of the Y...
Rugby

New Constitution and Trustees for B...

Ba Rugby Union made its first steps towards legal and financial com...
News

Applications for the back to school...

Applications for the $200 Back to School Support closes this Friday...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Police FC wins National Club Cha...

Football
Ba's Polic...

Silktails trio sign with Sydney ...

Rugby
Kaiviti Si...

New Constitution and Trustees fo...

Rugby
Ba Rugby U...

Applications for the back to sch...

News
Applicatio...

Endorsed land lease distribution...

News
Cabinet ha...

Japan seals security support wit...

News
Cabinet ha...

Popular News

Scam taskforce records over 1k c...

News
A joint sc...

Krishna’s Odisha FC secure...

Football
Fijian Cap...

Fiji to support MSG security str...

News
Cabinet ha...

Broadway ‘Mamma Mia’...

News
Tickets to...

Bears flyer Ravouvou cleared to ...

Rugby
The citing...

Ex Court Officer charged for bri...

News
A former S...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Police FC wins National Club Championship