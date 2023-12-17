Waqanisaravi and Taukeisalili re-sign with Silktails

Kaiviti Silktails 2022 ‘Rising Star’ Award Winner Watisoni Waqanisaravi, and ‘Kaiviti Silktails Sydney Shield Player Of The Year’ Iobe Taukeisalili have re-signed with the club for the 2024 season.

Head Coach Wes Naiqama said he is excited to have the two players return for the new season upon their re-signing.

“Big Sonny, as he is known to us all, spent most of the year with the Sydney Roosters Grand Final Jersey Flegg squad last season and was rewarded with a test jersey, playing for the Fiji Bati in the Pacific Championships.”

“He will continue his player development training with the Roosters in Sydney and as a club we have high hopes for Sonny to be pushing for a NSW Cup spot this upcoming season.”

“For Iobe, he will also continue his training with the Roosters in Sydney under the watchful eye of their club Physio since his season-ending shoulder surgery.”

“We will continue to stay in contact with the Roosters on his progress and are hopeful to have Iobe back with us after he gets some trials under his belt in the new year.”

Waqanisaravi and Taukeisalili have a Player Partner in the Sydney Roosters.