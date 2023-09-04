Dad thrilled to make trip, watch Radradra in WCup

Samisoni Waqavatu, the father of Flying Fijians talisman Semi Radradra had made only one request to his son this year and that was to go watch the Rugby World Cup in France.

The 63-year-old former tradesman told FijiLive when Radradra made the extended squad to prepare for the RWC, he was positive his son would make the final 33-member team, and also, he would get a chance to tick a box on his bucket list, which is traveling to France.

“I have never been to France,” Waqavatu said.

“My entire family, everyone has been to France while Semi was playing there.

“I guess I always wanted to stay back in the village and look after things back home.

“But now with the Rugby World Cup, I have asked Semi only one thing, and that if it can be my turn to go to France.

Waqavatu said he is happy with the way his son had played to bring himself into the Flying Fijians squad and he knows he will be an important part of the team.

“He is definitely gifted and being one of the more senior players in the team, will lead the young guns.

“Especially with his reputation, the younger players will be boosted by Semi.

“I’m hopeful the side will do great things at the Rugby World Cup this year,” he added.