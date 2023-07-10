Monday, July 10, 2023
Wara extends stay with London Scottish

Photo Courtesy: London Scottish Rugby

Fiji-born former Sale FC Rugby winger Billy Wara has extended his stay for another year with the London Scottish club in the Rugby France Union Championship.

The Rakiraki native is also the older brother of former Fiji national football team central defender Scott Wara.

Wara made his debut for Sale FC Rugby against Loughborough Students in 2019 in the Cotton Traders Premier League, National One.

Joining London Scottish midway through the season in 2022, Warra played a crucial role in the Club’s survival in the Championship.

Amassing ten appearances during the 2022/23 campaign Warra will hope to build on this during this upcoming season.

He has commented on re-signing for the Club when he said “I signed for Scottish because I wanted to sign another year because it’s a club with rich history and a great bunch of boys to play for,” the club reported.

Club director Bryan Redpath also Warra adds a different dimension to the squad with his physicality and aggression which gives the club something very special.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
