Tuesday, May 9, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Waranaivalu takes advantage of coaching course

National and Rewa midfielder Tevita Waranaivalu says he would love to take up coaching in the next five years.

Waranaivalu was recently part of the Youth Coaching Course for the OFC Member Associations which was held at the Fiji FA Academy in Vatuwaqa.

Speaking to FijiLive, Waranaivalu said that he is eager to develop his coaching knowledge and assist in the development of the sport at the grassroots level.

“A lot of lessons like coaches have to understand the young players and the techniques or strategies we can apply to engage young aspiring footballers into the sport.”

“I’m playing but I also want to coach the youth players because I see them as the future of Fijian football. They need to be taught more about football now so that they can start practicing to better their chances in the national team.”

“One day a time will come when I have to end my playing and then I can start coaching. This was my first course but I’m really looking forward to taking up more coaching courses so that I can impart knowledge to the upcoming stars.”

“It was a good initiative for us players to learn more about the sport not just from the view of a footballer but as a coach on how to manage a team on and off the field.”

“We often say that players do the hard yard on the field but after going through this course, I have realised the aspects the coaches see in training and on match day.”

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Lomani appointed to PRP board

Flying Fijians and Swire Shipping Fijian Drua halfback Frank Lomani...
NRL

Hayne to be sentenced on Friday

Former Fiji Bati and two-time NRL player of the year Jarryd Hayne w...
Football

Nadi shifts focus to Fiji FACT

Nadi has shifted its focus to the upcoming Digicel Fiji FACT which ...
Rugby

One more job to do, says Malele

Fijian Warriors Captain Enele Malele says they still have one more ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Lomani appointed to PRP board

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Hayne to be sentenced on Friday

NRL
Former Fij...

Nadi shifts focus to Fiji FACT

Football
Nadi has s...

One more job to do, says Malele

Rugby
Fijian War...

Young Singh follows in the foots...

Football
Roman Sing...

New Generation Party Leader resi...

News
Varinava T...

Popular News

T/Naitasiri focus on FACT build-...

Football
Tailevu Na...

Plant more to ensure food securi...

News
Prime Mini...

Silktails terminate fullback Nat...

Rugby
The Kaivit...

Boy, 17, charged over fatal Veis...

News
Lami Polic...

Hurricanes blown away in Suva

Rugby
Two crucia...

3 arrested for unlawful importat...

News
Another su...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

President Ratu Katonivere at the Church Service