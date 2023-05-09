Waranaivalu takes advantage of coaching course

National and Rewa midfielder Tevita Waranaivalu says he would love to take up coaching in the next five years.

Waranaivalu was recently part of the Youth Coaching Course for the OFC Member Associations which was held at the Fiji FA Academy in Vatuwaqa.

Speaking to FijiLive, Waranaivalu said that he is eager to develop his coaching knowledge and assist in the development of the sport at the grassroots level.

“A lot of lessons like coaches have to understand the young players and the techniques or strategies we can apply to engage young aspiring footballers into the sport.”

“I’m playing but I also want to coach the youth players because I see them as the future of Fijian football. They need to be taught more about football now so that they can start practicing to better their chances in the national team.”

“One day a time will come when I have to end my playing and then I can start coaching. This was my first course but I’m really looking forward to taking up more coaching courses so that I can impart knowledge to the upcoming stars.”

“It was a good initiative for us players to learn more about the sport not just from the view of a footballer but as a coach on how to manage a team on and off the field.”

“We often say that players do the hard yard on the field but after going through this course, I have realised the aspects the coaches see in training and on match day.”