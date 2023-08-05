Waranivalu back for top of table clash

Rewa rep Tevita Waranivalu is ready to make amends this weekend after sitting out his red card suspension against Navua.

The midfielder’s return to the pitch is eagerly anticipated and is expected to provide a significant morale boost to the team.

“Unfortunately, I missed the game against Nadroga, but I’ll be coming back to play against Lautoka,” Waranivalu confirmed.

This top-of-the-table clash comes as part of the BOG competition, for which the Delta Tigers have been preparing diligently.

“We are preparing hard for the game this weekend, we’ll see what’s ahead of us in the upcoming week at BOG,” He said.

With numerous finals under their belt, Waranivalu believes it’s time for Rewa to seize victory.

“We’ve been playing a lot of finals, but I think this year we have really work hard and win,”

As the game will be played away from their home ground, Waranivalu has called upon fans to show their support.

“It will be an away game for us, so I urge all fans to come down and support the boys and just trust the process,.”

The Rodrick Singh coached side will play Lautoka blues at 3pm tomorrow at Churchill Park .