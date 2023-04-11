Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Waranaivalu to miss top of the table clash

National midfielder Tevita Waranaivalu will miss Rewa’s top of the-table clash against leaders Lautoka in Round 5 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League on Sunday.

Rewa coach Roderick Singh confirmed that Waranaivalu will be out due to a match suspension as he copped two yellow cards in two different matches.

Singh said players like Josaia Sela and Iosefo Verevou are likely to feature in place of Waranaivalu.

He also mentioned that former national defender Josateki Tamudu will make his return for the Delta Tigers after two years.

Rewa will host Lautoka at 3pm at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

In another match at the same venue, Tailevu Naitasiri will face Navua.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
