Friday, July 21, 2023
Warnings cancelled as low pressure moves away

The wet weather currently affecting the Fiji group is anticipated to improve from later today as the trough of low pressure with clouds and rain has drifted east and continues to move eastwards away from the country.

The Fiji Meteorological Service says a cool dry southerly wind flow is expected to develop over Fiji from today and consequently; the warnings below have been cancelled;

The Heavy Rain Alert previously in force for Yasawa and Mamanuca Group, Western Viti Levu (Sigatoka through Nadi to Rakiraki), Bua Province and Macuata Province, Kadavu and nearby smaller islands has been cancelled.

The Strong Wind Warning previously in force for the land areas of Yasawa and Mamanuca Group, Ra-Rakiraki, Sigatoka-Korolevu, Coastal Serua-Namosi, Taveuni-Qamea and nearby smaller islands, Bua Province, Eastern Macuata Province, Cakaudrove Province, Cikobia- Qelelevu, Beqa, Vatulele, Kadavu, Lau Group and Lomaiviti Group has been cancelled.

The Strong Wind Warning previously in force for all Fiji Waters has been cancelled.

Meanwhile cloudy periods with some showers and thunderstorms are expected over Sigatoka-Korolevu, Serua- Namosi, Naitasiri, Lami, Suva, Nasinu and Nausori areas, southern Kadavu, Lau Group and Lomaiviti Group today.

Showers will become brief over these areas from tomorrow.

Afternoon or evening showers may be experienced over the rest of the Fiji Group today.

The risk of the previously anticipated costal inundation event is now low due to the decay of the expected strong winds and only moderate swell heights.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
