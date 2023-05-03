Warriors thump Junior Japan in Apia

The Fijian Warriors made an impressive start to their opening World Rugby Pacific Challenge match, thrashing defending champions Junior Japan 72-15 at Apia Park in Samoa.

The Senirusi Seruvakula coached side, led 29-03 at the break with the soaring temperatures, definitely having an effect on the young Japanese team.

The Fijians enjoyed more possession in the field and took advantage of opportunities created by Japan with their missed tackles.

The Warriors continued with their fine form in the second stanza and maintained a strong dominance throughout.

Japan managed to score two tries from the little momentum at the dead end of the match.

Fijian Warriors will take on Manuma Samoa on Monday before they face Tonga on the 13 May.