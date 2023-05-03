Wednesday, May 3, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Warriors thump Junior Japan in Apia

Photo Courtesy: Lakapi Samoa

The Fijian Warriors made an impressive start to their opening World Rugby Pacific Challenge match, thrashing defending champions Junior Japan 72-15 at Apia Park in Samoa.

The Senirusi Seruvakula coached side, led  29-03 at the break with the soaring temperatures, definitely having an effect on the young Japanese team.

The Fijians enjoyed more possession in the field and took advantage of opportunities created by Japan with their missed tackles.

The Warriors continued with their fine form in the second stanza and maintained a strong dominance throughout.

Japan managed to score two tries from the little momentum at the dead end of the match.

Fijian Warriors will take on Manuma Samoa on Monday before they face Tonga on the 13 May.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

6-year-old dies in freak workplace ...

A 6-year-old boy has died following an unfortunate accident at a ti...
News

Rainfall not enough to fill Waila a...

The Water Authority of Fiji says productions level at its Tamavua T...
Football

Fiji to kick start WC campaign agai...

The Digicel Junior Bula Boys will kick start its FIFA Under 20 Worl...
Rugby

Fiji depart to France for Toulouse ...

The Ben Gollings coached Fiji 7s team departed today, for next week...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

6-year-old dies in freak workpla...

News
A 6-year-o...

Rainfall not enough to fill Wail...

News
The Water ...

Fiji to kick start WC campaign a...

Football
The Digice...

Fiji depart to France for Toulou...

Rugby
The Ben Go...

No better time than now for the ...

News
The Fijian...

Tavua – Rewa game moved to...

Football
The Digice...

Popular News

Man rapes, impregnates 12-yr-old...

News
A 37-year-...

Domestic violence cases on the r...

News
The Divers...

6-year-old dies in freak workpla...

News
A 6-year-o...

No better time than now for the ...

News
The Fijian...

Qerewaqa’s golden jump for...

Coca-Cola Games
Ratu Timoc...

Marist crowned Boys Division ch...

Coca-Cola Games
Marist Bro...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

6-year-old dies in freak workplace accident