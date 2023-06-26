Water Authority to get capital expenditure funding

The Water Authority of Fiji will get the money it needs for capital expenditure in the 2023-2024 National Budget.

This was revealed by Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad during the Fiji Institute of Chartered Accountant Congress.

Prof Prasad said this is to ensure that we are able to begin solving the problems of the thousands of families who still wake up without water.

He said unfortunately, this is not an instant fix, although we hope to see an easing of the problems in the next 12 months.

“We must learn the lessons from the past… this is important. We must ensure that we spend the money now so that Water Authority of Fiji is ready for the future.”

He said the Water Authority of Fiji must be able to invest in an orderly way, so the same problems do not happen again.

Prof Prasad will announce the 2023-2024 National Budget this Friday at 10am.