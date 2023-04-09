Sunday, April 9, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Water restrictions in force for Central areas

Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) CEO, Dr Amit Chanan gives an update on water restoration works in Suva- Nausori corridor as Minister for Public Works, Filipe Tuisawau looks on.

The Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) has placed water restrictions for customers in the Lami-Suva-Nausori corridor in the Central Division.

WAF chief executive Dr Amit Chanan said that the dry weather conditions experienced in March are continuing to date, and have resulted in low raw water extraction due to falling river levels at the Waimanu River.

Dr Chanan said a direct result of the inflow shortage is reduced supply of treated water, causing the intermittent water supply to no water situations for valued customers.

Effective immediately as of today (09/04), water restrictions are now in place for customers in the Lami-Suva-Nausori corridor, the following uses of water is prohibited during this dry spell:

  • avoid water usage for car washing
  • watering of plants and gardens
  • Irrigation of new turfs
  • topping up of swimming pools
  • washing of hard surfaces, like driveways and footpaths

The wet season long term average (2012 to 2022) flow at Waimanu is 883.77 MLD (million liter per day), but for March and April 2023 the average flow decreased to 281.69 MLD.

Similar to the water level, the long-term wet season average (2012 to 2022) was 1.06m but for March and April 2023 this has decreased to 0.6m which is lower than the minimum 0.8m threshold level required for our raw water pumps to operate.

Customers are requested to save water and use it sparingly, as the delivery of clean and safe drinking water is a priority for WAF.

“WAF urges members of the public to take the necessary steps to conserve water and please practice water conservation in your homes and at the workplaces, as we need to work together to manage this finite resource, particularly at this time,” Dr Chanan said.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Two men charged over nightclub deat...

Two men have been formally charged with the alleged murder of the 2...
Football

Navua aims to bounce back in DFPL

Underdogs Navua are aiming to bounce back to its winning ways again...
Entertainment

Kanye West sued for feeding sushi t...

American rapper Kanye West has been sued for only feeding children ...
Sports

6-man Fiji books spot in Singapore ...

A 6-man Fijian outfit defeated France 33-21 in the third Cup quarte...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Two men charged over nightclub d...

News
Two men ha...

Navua aims to bounce back in DFP...

Football
Underdogs ...

Kanye West sued for feeding sush...

Entertainment
American r...

6-man Fiji books spot in Singapo...

Sports
A 6-man Fi...

Drug related arrests continue ar...

News
Arrests co...

Swift and actor Alwyn breakup af...

Entertainment
American h...

Popular News

MIDA Act repealed by Parliament

Fiji Parliament
The 2010 M...

Nalaubu remains on top of scorer...

Football
National a...

Fiji’s tuna industry contr...

News
Fiji's dom...

9 Fijians prohibited from enteri...

Fiji Parliament
The curren...

Kaiviti Silktails suffer huge de...

Rugby
The Kaivit...

Actress Basu and husband reveal ...

Entertainment
Actor coup...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Two men charged over nightclub death