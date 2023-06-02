Friday, June 2, 2023
Water restrictions lifted from Central areas

Water restrictions that were imposed on customers in the Lami, Suva and Nausori areas in April have now been lifted.

Water Authority of Fiji chief executive, Dr Amit Chanan said the prohibition on certain uses of water has been lifted as the extreme dry weather conditions are no longer affecting the Authority’s raw water sources.

Dr Chanan thanked Suva residents for responding to the prohibition notice that helped in reducing the total demand for water at a time WAF was not able to sustain its normal supply capacity.

“Based on the steady rain and healthy raw water level at our sources, we are able to decide on lifting the water restrictions that were in effect in the Lami-Suva-Nausori areas.”

“Customers can now use water for car washing, watering of plants and gardens, irrigation of new turf, topping up of swimming pools, washing of hard surfaces, like driveways and footpaths.”

“However, we urge customers to continue to be water-wise and always be mindful of their water usage. As continuing dry weather conditions are forecasted up to October this year,” Dr Chanan added.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
