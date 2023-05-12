Friday, May 12, 2023
Watts is new Australian Chargé d’affaires to Fiji

Stuart Watts is the new Chargé d’affaires of the Australian High Commission in Fiji.

He replaces John Williams whose term expired last month.

Prior to this, Watts was a Political Counsellor in Tokyo, Japan, after serving as Chief of Staff to the Minister for International Development and the Pacific and Senior Adviser to the Foreign Minister.

He has previously served overseas in Japan (twice), the Solomon Islands and Malaysia.

“It’s been a fantastic welcome here in Fiji.”

“I have done some travel already up to Vanua Levu and west to Viti Levu.”

“While I am here today, with the Fijiana Drua, that’s the first successful program we’ve been proud to be involved with particularly their success in the last two seasons, and looking forward to taking them in the next two seasons.”

Watts is a keen sports fan and is married with two sons.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
