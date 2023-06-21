Wednesday, June 21, 2023
Way out for FRU key: Mazey

Fiji Rugby Union special general meeting at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva. Photos courtesy of the Fiji Rugby Facebook Page.

The Fiji Rugby Union is drowning in a $3.5 million in debt and the Interim Chairman of the Fiji Rugby Football Union Trust Board Peter Mazey says finding a way out is its sole focus going forward.

A review had found the union with a debt of $3.5 million accumulated over the past number of years; owed to creditors, with suspicions still that the amount could inflate.

“The trustees are putting in place a plan of action to address the debt,” Mazey said.

“The focus is to achieve our goals and clear the debt.”

Mazey added this include putting policies in place to avoid future misuse and overspending.
to ensure it does not affect all their ongoing obligations especially for our rugby teams.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
