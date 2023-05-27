Saturday, May 27, 2023
We are grateful for the four points: Byrne

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Coach Mick Byrne says they are grateful for the four points after their narrow 47-46 win against Moana Pasifika in Round 14 of the Super Rugby Pacific at Churchill Park in Lautoka on Saturday.

“The important thing is that we got the victory. We got the bonus point win and the season is remaining. We feel grateful for the four points that we managed to get today.”

“There are moments when we want to play our game, we carry hard, we get the ball, recycle it and get it across the line and those things that please me.”

“The tries we got today by going forward, playing the game we played was the most pleasing thing for us today.”

Byrne also said that he is impressed with the strong performance displayed by their opponents from the kickoff.

“When Masi kicked in the tries, we thought we’d got everything but Moana was desperate and played well. They fought back and turned things around in the last quarter of the match.”

“They made a quick start and were very fast but then we got the game our way. They were reluctant and kept pushing through.”

Drua will take on the Queensland Reds in Round 15 at the HFC Bank Stadium on Saturday.

Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
