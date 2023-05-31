We are in an unpredictable group, says Singh

Undefeated Rewa coach Roderick Singh says they are drawn in a tough and unpredictable Group B with BOG champs Labasa, neighbors Tailevu Naitasiri and Nadi for the 2023 Digicel Fiji FACT.

The Delta Tigers last won the Fiji FACT in 2018 beating Lautoka 5-3 in penalty shootout and Singh said they are not going to underestimate any team in the tournament this year.

“All teams will come prepared and will come out firing trying to end our unbeaten run from the league.”

“We are not sure what the three teams will bring against us because we see them as our biggest threats. Labasa is a tournament team and no doubt about that while Nadi is never to be taken for granted. Naitasiri gave us a tough time in our league match so we have to be very careful against them.”

“We have played the three teams in the league and I’m sure they will try to avenge their loss at the same time eyeing to win the tournament.”

Singh said the side is currently improving on their finishing and will put more focus in their defensive style of football.

“We had a few niggling injuries in the team but nothing major. Our strike force got weak in the last three rounds maybe because Setareki Hughes-our fort sustained injury yet he played from the bench.”

“Sometimes the players lose concentration in the backline and that’s when the opponents apply more pressure and we fail to resist it.”

“We are good with playing attacking football but the transition from attack to defence is not very timely so that’s where major work is required.”

Rewa will open its campaign against Labasa at 8pm at the HFC Bank Stadium next Friday.