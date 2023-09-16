We are in for a good game, says Raiwalui

Flying Fijians Head Coach Simon Raiwalui believes they will face a similar type of play against Australia and both sides are in for a good game in their second Pool C match of the Rugby World Cup in France on Monday.

Despite a dismal pre-season towards the Rugby World Cup, the Wallabies come in hot with a first-round victory already in the bag.

“(Australia) have been playing very well, they’ve got a young, dynamic team, very aggressive on the gain-line with their carries, their cleans a lot of strike weapons across the field, so we don’t take much from what their (warm-up) results are,” Raiwalui said.

“I think Eddie will have them firing for the match and we’re looking forward to a great occasion, two teams who like to play rugby, play with ball carriers and strike weapons so it should be a good match.”

Raiwalui said the team has prepared well following a tough loss to Wales and they are eager for the showdown.

“We did our review and got out of it what we need to do better against the Wallabies. Obviously it’s a big challenge for us against a really good team.”

“I think the game against Wales we carried very well, we had a lot of possession but we turned over the ball quite a lot, I think 17 times, so we worked on that, securing the ball and taking our chances where we have them.”