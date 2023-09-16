Saturday, September 16, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

We are in for a good game, says Raiwalui

Flying Fijians Head Coach Simon Raiwalui believes they will face a similar type of play against Australia and both sides are in for a good game in their second Pool C match of the Rugby World Cup in France on Monday.

Despite a dismal pre-season towards the Rugby World Cup, the Wallabies come in hot with a first-round victory already in the bag.

“(Australia) have been playing very well, they’ve got a young, dynamic team, very aggressive on the gain-line with their carries, their cleans a lot of strike weapons across the field, so we don’t take much from what their (warm-up) results are,” Raiwalui said.

“I think Eddie will have them firing for the match and we’re looking forward to a great occasion, two teams who like to play rugby, play with ball carriers and strike weapons so it should be a good match.”

Raiwalui said the team has prepared well following a tough loss to Wales and they are eager for the showdown.

“We did our review and got out of it what we need to do better against the Wallabies. Obviously it’s a big challenge for us against a really good team.”

“I think the game against Wales we carried very well, we had a lot of possession but we turned over the ball quite a lot, I think 17 times, so we worked on that, securing the ball and taking our chances where we have them.”

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Wallabies name six Fijians for Fiji...

The Wallabies have named six Fijians to face their countrymen when ...
Rugby

Power-packed team named for do-or-d...

The Flying Fijians have named a powerful line-up to face Australia ...
Football

Ratulele stars in Junior Kulas mass...

Midfielder Luse Ratulele netted a hat-trick of goals as the Junior ...
2023 Battle of Giants

Tamanitoakula gets brace in Ba win

National striker Luisa Tamanitoakula scored a brace of goals to hel...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Wallabies name six Fijians for F...

Rugby
The Wallab...

Power-packed team named for do-o...

Rugby
The Flying...

Ratulele stars in Junior Kulas m...

Football
Midfielder...

Tamanitoakula gets brace in Ba w...

2023 Battle of Giants
National s...

Discipline will be key, says Tag...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Tabua unhappy, demands more from...

Football
Labasa coa...

Popular News

Nurses record highest number of ...

News
The Minist...

Fiji FA to conduct Women’s...

Football
The Fiji F...

Parliament endorses State Lands ...

News
Parliament...

Police yet to receive report aga...

News
The Fiji P...

Govt records -6.2% GDP for 2022:...

News
The Govern...

Tamanitoakula gets brace in Ba w...

2023 Battle of Giants
National s...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Wallabies name six Fijians for Fiji clash