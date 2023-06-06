We are not ready to stop yet: Derenalagi

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Captain Meli Derenalagi says they aren’t ready to stop and still have more games to play for the fans.

Speaking to FijiLive in the iTaukei language, Derenalagi said despite the odds, they are not ready to leave the competition yet.

“We went into that game against the Reds with one focus, and that was- its not over and we still have more games to play for our fans.”

“We know its been a tough year for the Drua, but we made the people a promise of reaching the play-offs and we weren’t going to let them down.

Derenalagi called on all fans of the two-year old franchise to get ready to cheer for them once more with the 11 times champions Crusaders next for them in the quarterfinals.

“It is not going to be easy, but we know all our fans will be in our corner on game day, and we will give the people another great game.”

The Crusaders host the Drua in quarterfinal three on Saturday at Orangetheory Stadium at 7.05pm.