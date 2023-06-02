We are on a journey for a united Fiji: Prasad

Acting Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad says the magnificent display of unity of racial harmony and participation in recent weeks shows that we are on a course, on a journey for a new, prosperous and a united Fiji.

Speaking during the Girmit Founders Day Celebration in Toko Sanatan Primary School in Tavua yesterday, Prof Prasad said the restoration of Ratu Sir Lala Sukuna and Girmit Day as a national holiday has brought the two communities together and showed a shared leadership in the country.

“The new Government’s philosophy about the provision of education in this country is about shared responsibility.”

“We want to restore that partnership that always existed in this country.”

He highlighted that the Founders Day celebration is an important milestone and fits with the Girmit Day.