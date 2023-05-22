We are open to knowledge-sharing, says PM

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says Fiji is open to knowledge-sharing to further improve its agriculture sector.

He made the comment while visiting one of Papua New Guinea’s most advanced farms, the Innovative Agriculture (Agro) Industry Ltd with the Fijian delegation in the weekend.

Established in 2011, the company has been involved in a wide range of activities such as farming, greenhouse, poultry, juice processing and dairy.

While briefing the Fijian delegation, Innovative Agriculture (Agro) Industry Executive Director Mr Ilan Weiss, said their projects “have provided more than 1,000 job opportunities to Papua New Guineans, including university graduates.

The Fiji delegation started their tour at the company’s dairy farm where they witnessed first-hand the various stages of producing milk and other dairy products.

The company’s projects adopt Israeli knowledge and expertise which enhances production capabilities and profitability.

The delegation also visited the company’s juice processing facility and the organic farm which grows vegetables and cash crops such as potatoes, fruits, cocoa and sweet potatoes.

“Our projects further engage hundreds of small scale farmers that supply our Agro Industrial Centres (AIC), turning subsistence farmers into cash cropping farmers,” Weiss explained.

“At the moment, we are just supplying our products locally to meet the market demand. There are plans to diversify into other income-generating projects and also to export to overseas markets.”

Rabuka thanked the company management for the informative tour and also extended an invitation to them to visit Fiji.