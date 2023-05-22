Monday, May 22, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

We are open to knowledge-sharing, says PM

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says Fiji is open to knowledge-sharing to further improve its agriculture sector.

He made the comment while visiting one of Papua New Guinea’s most advanced farms, the Innovative Agriculture (Agro) Industry Ltd with the Fijian delegation in the weekend.

Established in 2011, the company has been involved in a wide range of activities such as farming, greenhouse, poultry, juice processing and dairy.

While briefing the Fijian delegation, Innovative Agriculture (Agro) Industry Executive Director Mr Ilan Weiss, said their projects “have provided more than 1,000 job opportunities to Papua New Guineans, including university graduates.

The Fiji delegation started their tour at the company’s dairy farm where they witnessed first-hand the various stages of producing milk and other dairy products.

The company’s projects adopt Israeli knowledge and expertise which enhances production capabilities and profitability.

The delegation also visited the company’s juice processing facility and the organic farm which grows vegetables and cash crops such as potatoes, fruits, cocoa and sweet potatoes.

“Our projects further engage hundreds of small scale farmers that supply our Agro Industrial Centres (AIC), turning subsistence farmers into cash cropping farmers,” Weiss explained.

“At the moment, we are just supplying our products locally to meet the market demand. There are plans to diversify into other income-generating projects and also to export to overseas markets.”

Rabuka thanked the company management for the informative tour and also extended an invitation to them to visit Fiji.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Serious crimes decrease by 34pc

Serious crimes decreased by 34 per cent last month while the overal...
Rugby

Mauger resigns ahead of Drua clash

Moana Pasifika has suffered a setback ahead of its Shop N Save Supe...
News

4 arrested for importing liquid met...

Three Fijian men and a foreigner are in custody for allegedly impor...
Rugby

Fiji to face Junior Wallabies in op...

Fiji will face the Junior Wallabies in their first game of the Worl...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Serious crimes decrease by 34pc

News
Serious cr...

Mauger resigns ahead of Drua cla...

Rugby
Moana Pasi...

4 arrested for importing liquid ...

News
Three Fiji...

Fiji to face Junior Wallabies in...

Rugby
Fiji will ...

Fijian Drua slips to tenth spot

Rugby
The Swire ...

I am prepared to weather the sto...

News
Prime Mini...

Popular News

France pulls out as 2025 RLWC ho...

Rugby
France has...

M-PAiSA MasterCard a game change...

News
The Minist...

Nawaqanitawase among R12 top per...

Rugby
NSW Warata...

Alumni claim Men’s Champio...

Netball
The Alumni...

Four debutants for Wallaroos tes...

Rugby
Vodafone F...

$7M loan guarantee to boost MSME...

Business
The Fiji D...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Serious crimes decrease by 34pc