We are ready for chilly Christchurch: Byrne

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Head Coach Mich Byrne says his players are undaunted by the chilly Christchurch weather and things will be just a bit ‘cooler’.

Byrne said his side has played in the cold at Orangetheory Stadium and are aware of what it has to offer and its just something they have to face.

“It will be a bit cooler than it is here (Fiji), which is fine and we will be ready for that,” Byrne said.

“Conditions are conditions, we may not get the cool, but we certainly get the wet and the slippery.”

“The weather won’t be an issue for us.”

The all-exciting Super Rugby Pacific quarterfinal match will kick off at 7.05pm on Saturday.