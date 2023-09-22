Friday, September 22, 2023
We are ready for the challenge at home: Naimasi

Fijiana 7s Captain Ana Naimasi says they are ready and looking forward  to the International Mini 7s Tournament which will kick start at Albert Park in Suva today.

Naimasi said they have prepared very well for the two-day event and focus will be on doing well against the bigger nations and recording some positive results.

“The girls are definitely looking forward to playing a big game on Friday and Saturday. Especially get important learnings that will help us in the Oceania and our Olympic Games qualification.”

Naimasi said they have worked on all areas of the game and has urged the players to maintain strong communication on the field.

“We will be facing some of the biggest teams this weekend. For us a big focus will be defence and especially our communication around the ruck.”
“It’s important that team communicate during the matches too so we can bond and put on a good performance.”

She added that this is also a good opportunity for the newcomers to showcase their talent and aim for a spot in the national squad.

“Right now there are many new faces in the team. They also have learned alot from our sessions.”

“These games will be important for them as they will be able to learn their roles and the jobs they have to do during the game as well as learn experience from a real match situation and quality opposition.”

The Saiasi Fuli coached side opens its campaign against New Zealand at 9.30am today followed by the match between France and Australia at 9.50am.

Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
