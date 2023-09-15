We are ready for Wallabies challenge: Mata

Devastating forward Viliame Mata says they are ready to take on the Wallabies in their second crucial Rugby World Cup match on Monday despite going down 32-26 to Wales earlier this week.

“We are ready for the challenge. We have to throw our bodies on the line if we are to win this match. It’s a crucial game against a better opponent and we will prepare very well for the game” said Mata.

While Mata is confident of a scintillating performance from the Fijians, the 31-year-old aims to retain his spot in the team after putting on an impressive performance in the number 8 jersey against Wales.

“It’s always a great honor to represent Fiji and to get selected to play the Flying Fijians is very special.”

“From the start of week one when we marched into camp in Taveuni was to go all out and we did give our best but unfortunately we didn’t get the results. We have the same goal ahead but just a different team now so we are going to give it our best.”

Head Coach Simon Raiwalui added that Mata has been a leader in the group and performed very well in the opening match.

“He has always been working hard and a very fantastic player plus performs to his very best against any team.”

Mata featured against the Wallabies in the 2019 World Cup for only 40 minutes and was replaced due to an injury he sustained in the first half of the match.

Meanwhile, Fiji faces Australia at 3.45am (Fiji Time) in Saint-Etienne, Paris.