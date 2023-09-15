Friday, September 15, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

We are ready for Wallabies challenge: Mata

Devastating forward Viliame Mata says they are ready to take on the Wallabies in their second crucial Rugby World Cup match on Monday despite going down 32-26 to Wales earlier this week.

“We are ready for the challenge. We have to throw our bodies on the line if we are to win this match. It’s a crucial game against a better opponent and we will prepare very well for the game” said Mata.

While Mata is confident of a scintillating performance from the Fijians, the 31-year-old aims to retain his spot in the team after putting on an impressive performance in the number 8 jersey against Wales.

“It’s always a great honor to represent Fiji and to get selected to play the Flying Fijians is very special.”

“From the start of week one when we marched into camp in Taveuni was to go all out and we did give our best but unfortunately we didn’t get the results. We have the same goal ahead but just a different team now so we are going to give it our best.”

Head Coach Simon Raiwalui added that Mata has been a leader in the group and performed very well in the opening match.

“He has always been working hard and a very fantastic player plus performs to his very best against any team.”

Mata featured against the Wallabies in the 2019 World Cup for only 40 minutes and was replaced due to an injury he sustained in the first half of the match.

Meanwhile, Fiji faces Australia at 3.45am (Fiji Time) in Saint-Etienne, Paris.

 

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Entertainment

NSync reveals first new song in 22 ...

The five members of NSync appeared onstage together for the first t...
Entertainment

Sandler announces 25-date comedy to...

Adam Sandler is going back on the road! The comedian, 57, announ...
News

State can permit or expel anyone: A...

Attorney-General Siromi Turaga says the State has the prerogative t...
Sports

Fijian duo obtain NZ umpire badges

Fiji's top umpires Litia Rabitu and Yvonne Vaka have obtained New Z...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

NSync reveals first new song in ...

Entertainment
The five m...

Sandler announces 25-date comedy...

Entertainment
Adam Sandl...

State can permit or expel anyone...

News
Attorney-G...

Fijian duo obtain NZ umpire badg...

Sports
Fiji's top...

Price of prominent milk powder b...

Business
The Fijian...

Tupou out, Fines-Leleiwasa set f...

Rugby
'Tongan Th...

Popular News

Tyler injures cords, Aerosmith p...

Entertainment
Steven Tyl...

Khan assists Labasa for crucial ...

Football
Former Fij...

Forget refs, focus internally, s...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

We’ve got Kerevi ready to face F...

Rugby
Wallabies ...

Nadroga wins Fareborther challen...

Rugby
Nadroga ha...

Wong scores as Roosters edge Sha...

NRL
Young Fiji...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Entertainment

NSync reveals first new song in 22 years